Middle Corridor sees daily container block train departing from China to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Starting in July, one container block train is sent daily on a regular basis along the Middle Corridor from China's Xi'an to Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

The route takes circa twelve days, carrying primarily household goods, cars, and spare parts.



The route from Xi'an goes through Kazakhstan and jumps over the Caspian Sea before finally arriving in Baku.

The Middle Corridor has been up and running since 2014, but it has really caught people's eye in the last two years thanks to some new twists and turns in the geopolitical landscape.

In 2023, the Middle Corridor saw a whopping 86 percent growth as about 2.7 million tons of cargo sailed through. Plans for 2024 aim to go above and beyond 4.2 million tons.

