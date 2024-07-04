Kyrgyzstan promotes sensible use of SCO agreements on transportation - President

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Kyrgyzstan advocates practical implementation of the Agreement between the governments of the SCO member states on creating favorable conditions for international road transport and other documents in the field of transport, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said at the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Trend reports.

Thus, Zhaparov pointed out that the approved road map for enhancing cooperation between the SCO member states and the SCO dialogue partners generates the required conditions for the execution of joint projects in trade, investment, banking, transportation, energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian areas including tourism and education.

To note, the SCO Summit is taking place on July 4, 2024, in the Independence Palace of Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and PSOE are also participating in the summit.

The SCO Summit is being held for the first time in the format of the "SCO Council of Heads of State" and "SCO Plus" meetings.

