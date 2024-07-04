SCO possesses capability to devise creative solutions to achieve SDGs - President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) possesses the capability to devise creative solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the SCO Plus meeting in Astana, Trend reports.

He highlighted the current existence of significant challenges and unprecedented geopolitical tensions.

"The structures of international security are now at risk, posing potential negative consequences for humanity. In this critical juncture, we bear a great responsibility to enhance peace, stability, and security through effective measures. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has the capacity to innovate and devise solutions toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," he emphasized.

To note, the SCO Summit, chaired by Kazakhstan, is currently taking place at the Independence Palace in Astana.

Attending the event are heads of state and government from Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, along with the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and IOFS are also participating in the summit.

For the first time, the event will be held in the form of a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states and the SCO Plus.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was founded in 2001 with an initial membership of six countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023. At the current summit, Belarus has been officially accepted as a full member of the SCO.

