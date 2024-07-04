Digitalization to play major role in promoting trade ties - President of Kyrgyzstan

Photo: The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Improving trade links using digital technologies can eventually lead to streamlined trade processes, President Sadyr Zhaparov said during the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Trend reports.

Therefore, Zhaparov urged the appropriate government departments to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the organization's structure to foster the growth of the digital economy and its integration with the actual economy.

Sadyr Zhaparov stated that Kyrgyzstan plans to hold the SCO Youth Digital Forum in Bishkek in 2025 and expressed confidence that this event will make a significant contribution to strengthening the regional cooperation of the SCO member states in the field of digital technologies and youth policy.

To note, the SCO Summit is taking place on July 4, 2024, in the Independence Palace of Astana under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

The event is attended by the heads of state and government of Kazakhstan, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the UAE, Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of such international organizations as the CIS, ECO, CICA, CSTO, EEC, and PSOE are also participating in the summit.

The SCO Summit is being held for the first time in the format of the "SCO Council of Heads of State" and "SCO Plus" meetings.

