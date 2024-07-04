Azerbaijan National Anti-doping Agency expands cooperation with Turkish bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The leadership of the Azerbaijan National Anti-doping Agency (AMADA) has visited Türkiye, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The delegation led by the executive director of AMADA, Tahmina Taghi-Zada, met with Sezai Bagbası, a member of the Board of Directors of the Turkish National Olympic Committee.

At the meeting, the level of anti-doping training of Azerbaijani and Turkish athletes and sports assistants who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games and the expected achievements of the athletes at the Olympics were discussed.

The Azerbaijani delegation then visited the Doping Control Center at Hacettepe University, where they received a comprehensive presentation on the laboratory's operations. A meeting followed between AMADA's executive director and the Center's technical manager and coordinator, Sinan Onol, where both parties discussed mutual interests.

The delegation visited the Animal Research Laboratory of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Physiology of the Faculty of Sports Sciences of Hacettepe University. During the meeting, the guests were given detailed information about the research conducted on animals, as well as the effects of the used power-enhancing substances on the organisms and behavior of animals, and the prospects of joint cooperation in the future were discussed. The head of the laboratory, Professor Haydar Demirel, highly appreciated the interest in organizing joint projects with AMADA and the possibilities of mutual activity.

Anti-doping efforts on a global scale were discussed at the meeting held at the Turkish Anti-Doping Commission. In the meeting attended by the head of the commission, Professor Rustu Guner, the joint organization of scientific-research and education-oriented projects, the level of preparation of both institutions before the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, the holding of joint educational conferences, webinars, workshops and the exchange of mutual experience were discussed. was among the topics.

AMADA's delegation included Rufat Efendiyev, deputy executive director of the institution, and Gudrat Safarov, manager of educational programs.

