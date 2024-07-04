Turkmenistan explores comprehensive co-op development with German Bavaria

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 4. Turkmenistan discussed prospects for comprehensive development of cooperation with the German region of Bavaria, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed during the meeting of the Consul of Turkmenistan in Germany Murad Ozbekbayev with the State Minister of Bavaria for European and International Affairs Eric Beißwenger during a working visit to the region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of Turkmen-German cooperation, paying special attention to the development of interregional cooperation and prospects for partnership between Turkmenistan and the Bavaria region in various fields.

The negotiators also exchanged views on the organization of joint trade and economic events.

Furthermore, during the working visit, the Consul met with Christoph Angerbauer, a member of the Executive Board, Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Munich and Upper Bavaria.

During the negotiations, the parties outlined the expediency of establishing direct contacts between representatives of the business circles of Turkmenistan and Bavaria, and also considered the possibility of organizing a joint business forum and holding an event in Munich, presenting the broad opportunities of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Germany exceeded 1.1 billion euros from the beginning of 2018 through the end of 2023.