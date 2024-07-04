SCO needs to focus on strengthening alternative energy co-op - Iran's acting president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) needs to focus on strengthening alternative energy cooperation, Iran's acting president Mohammad Mokhber said at the SCO Plus meeting in Astana today, Trend reports.

"We hope for the expansion of cooperation between Iran and SCO countries. One of the important issues is ensuring the security of economic relations. It is necessary to support the use of national currencies and apply modern technologies," he also said.

According to Mokhber, one of the key projects for SCO countries is the South-North Corridor.

"This is an important point on our agenda. We are working on reducing the delivery time of goods. The largest energy consumers can contribute to expanding cooperation. Emphasis should be placed on deepening cooperation and ensuring energy security," said the acting president of Iran.

He also pointed out the importance of projects in the field of alternative energy.

"Environmental issues are extremely important for development. Iran has various plans and programs and plays a positive role on the international stage. It's necessary to develop the spirit of cooperation and friendship," added Mokhber.

To note, the SCO Plus format meeting has kicked off on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

Alongside the heads of 10 member states of the SCO Organization, the SCO+ meeting is attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

