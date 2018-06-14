Seventh Kyrgyz-Russian interregional conference to be held in Chelyabinsk

14 June 2018 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

The seventh Kyrgyz-Russian interregional conference will be held on June 15, 2018 in Chelyabinsk, Kyrgyz media reported with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

The media reports that, the organizers of the Conference are the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the Roscongress Fund.

The event will be attended by representatives of the presidential administration of Kyrgyz Republic, the presidential administration of Russian Federation, heads of regions, representatives of government, business circles, non-governmental organizations, the expert community, and the media of the two countries.

The theme of the Conference will be "The role of digital transformation in the economic integration of Kyrgyzstan and Russia". During the event, it has been planned to consider the issues of deepening trade and economic relations between the regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in the context of digitalization of transport and logistics and other areas related to the implementation of foreign economic activity.

Also, the Agency for promotion and protection of investments of the Kyrgyz Republic is working on the possibility of holding an exhibition of Kyrgyz products in one of the stores in Chelyabinsk, as well as B2B meetings.

In addition, within the framework of the upcoming event, it is planned to hold an exchange of contacts, during which representatives of the business community and organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic will be able to establish cooperation with potential partners from the Russian Federation.

