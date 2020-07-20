Spanish Ibertest interested in expanding co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20



Spanish Ibertest company is interested in expanding its cooperation with Turkmenistan, Export Manager at SAE Ibertest O.Barroso told Trend.

Ibertest has certain experience of working in Turkmenistan. In particular, in 2016 the company won an international tender opened by Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandardlary Main State Service for supply of testing machines for a laboratory.

Ibertest designs and manufactures material testing machines for any type of test, under a wide range of conditions and requirements: tensile tests, compression tests, impact tests, dynamic tests, fatigue tests, fluency tests, etc.

At the moment the company is planning to hold a meeting with Turkmen Railways in order to discuss 4 possible scopes proposed by Ibertest to improve work of Turkmen Railways.

As it was reported earlier, in August 2019 Turkmenistan Railways signed a cooperation agreement with Ibertest company in order to improve the quality of work carried out in the divisions of Turkmenistan Railways and ensure the safety of passengers.



Barroso pointed out that the company's project services are used in more than 10 countries around the world, including Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Myanmar.

Since 1970, Ibertest designs and manufactures machines and equipment for material testing, special technical tasks (custom equipment), calibration service in force and deformation, integral design of laboratories, with turnkey execution, repairs and upgrades of machines and test equipment, as well as specialized technical consulting.

