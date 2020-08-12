Turkmenistan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

Humanitarian aid in the form of medical equipment kits for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic was sent to Afghanistan from Turkmenistan on August 12, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The humanitarian aid was sent according to order of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov that obligates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan to donate sets of a real-time polymerase chain reaction (Real-time PCR) systems to Afghanistan.

As reported, the presidential decree on sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was signed in early August.

In line with another president’s decree, signed earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection of Turkmenistan and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan donated food products to Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan cooperate in trade and economic, fuel and energy, transport and communication spheres. The construction of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) pipeline, high-voltage power transmission line and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route are some of the projects the countries collaborate on.

The countries also carry out transit and transport projects. One of them is Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transit and transport corridor that expands economic and trade ties between States of Central and South Asia and Europe.

