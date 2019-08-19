Iran dispatches 13 military naval ships over a year

19 August 2019 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran , Aug.19

Trend:

Iran dispatched 13 military naval ships to the sea during last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), said Commander of Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzade.

"The security of Iranian's waters in the past year experienced tense atmosphere and we dispatched 13 naval fleet in to the sea," he stated, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf ensure the security, and if any country wants to harm the interests of Islamic republic of Iran, it will receive a serious response," he noted.

"Recently, the 'Happiness' ship has safely returned to the country's water with support from the naval forces and National Iranian Tanker Company," he added.

"The country's sailing and ports are well equipped with technology. These changes will define the presence in the sea , that includes development of maritime industry and transportation," he said.

