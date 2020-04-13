Iranian president: low risk businesses to resume work

TEHRAN, Iran, April 13

Trend:

The low risk businesses in Tehran have resumed activities by implementing health protocol, while restart of work in the high risk businesses is being reviewed, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"Implementation of the smart distancing plan for resumption of the work in low risk businesses has already commenced started in all provinces except Tehran since Saturday [April 11]," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"In parallel, the Health Ministry is preparing necessary protocols and instructions for high risk businesses," the head of state added.

"All the businesses should register online at the Health Ministry system to obtain a code and any occupation that has not joined the system will be connected," he said. "The individuals and businesses that apply health protocols will receive scores."

"Following the meeting at the Interior Ministry on transportation it was decided that, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, all public transportation vehicles should be disinfected before and after work," Rouhani said adding that public transportation drivers should use mask and gloves while the vehicles should not be crowded with passengers.

"It is recommended that people use personal cars or taxis in Tehran and bigger cities rather than public transportation," he said.

Rouhani noted that the national broadcast company and social media will substitute mosques in running prayers programs during holy month of Ramadan to prevent public gatherings.

"The Health Ministry statistics show the disease trend is declining and there should not be any concern. By implementing health precautions, we move on a right path," he added.