Iran unveils smart COVID-19 detector, capable of revealing virus at distance

TEHRAN, Iran, April 15

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a smart detector, made for identifying coronavirus-infected surfaces and individuals from a 100-meter distance, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

The statement was made by the commander in chief of IRGC Major General Hossein Salami.

"The smart system called Mostaan, can detect coronavirus infection instantly, and it can be further upgraded,"Salami said.

"The system was designed by the Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences (BMSU) and Basij science and technology headquarters," he added.

"The necessary permits will be obtained in the near future after our interaction with the Health Ministry," he said.

"The detector does not require blood sample and can identify infected surfaces and people. The system has been tested in various hospitals and 80 percent of its work was positive," he added.

"The antenna in the device can locate the infected area in 5 second up to 100 meters distance," he said. "It can be used for mass screening and be useful for smart disinfection of the surfaces."

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 76,300 people have been infected, 4,777 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 49,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.