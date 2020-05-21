Iranian currency rates for May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to May 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,041 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 21 Iranian rial on May 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,241 51,500 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,460 43,292 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,371 4,342 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,224 4,217 1 Danish krone DKK 6,176 6,164 1 Indian rupee INR 555 556 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,991 135,997 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,172 26,169 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,020 38,966 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,135 30,151 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,722 25,615 1 South African rand ZAR 2,334 2,296 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,190 6,191 1 Russian ruble RUB 589 581 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,531 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,555 27,492 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,679 29,638 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,445 49,418 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,248 2,235 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,526 34,528 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,672 29,552 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,912 5,912 100 Thai baths THB 131,976 131,692 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,655 9,644 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,131 34,216 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,041 45,949 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,141 10,084 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,118 13,101 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,854 2,842 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 550 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,500 17,389 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,097 82,888 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,094 4,093 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 187,673 rials, and the price of $1 is 173,309 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 167,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,801 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 172,000-175,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 187,000-190,000 rials.