Iran reserves strategic basic goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 8

Trend:

Except for the goods that existed in the market, the government has over 5 million tons of basic strategic goods in the country's ports and 5 million tons of strategic reserves, the Secretary of the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry's Market Regulation Headquarters said.

Referring to the supply and demand as one of the factors influencing price fluctuations in the agricultural market, the Secretary of the Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry's Market Regulation Headquarters Abbas Qobadi said that "Experience has shown that government intervention in the market can have the opposite effect,” Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to say that the government tried to coordinate different sectors of production, distribution, and market management, along with supervision, to have a minimum intervention. Explaining the government`s policy in the fruit sector he says that they increased supply to adjust prices.

Emphasizing the importance of consumer rights and the need to pay attention to the interests of producers, Qobadi announced the start of Nowruz (Iranian new year starts on March 21) fruit distribution throughout the country by March 11.

"The average monthly edible oil production in the country has been 150,000 tons, which has now reached 220,000 tons,” he said. "There is no problem in supplying the oil needed by the country.”