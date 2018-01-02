Iranian security forces detain dozens up protesters

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Security forces have arrested at least 40 individuals in the northwestern province of Ardabil during the recent political unrests in Iran.

Prosecutor of Ardabil Province, Naser Atabati, has said that most of the detainees were released after interrogation but 15 are still under custody, Mehr news agency reported.

In the meantime, unconfirmed reports have suggested that about 90 people were arrested in Tabriz City.

However, MP for Tabriz Shahabodin Bimeqdar has denied the reports, saying no protests were held in his city.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

