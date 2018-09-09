Man who set himself on fire at Tehran city hall dies

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 9

An Iranian man who set himself on fire last week outside Tehran’s city hall, died early on Sunday after succumbing to the burns which covered over 40 percent of his body.



On September 4, the 45-year-old man was taken to hospital after immolating himself, using fossil fuel.



Disregarding the screams of onlookers and warnings by police officers, the man tried to commit suicide by self-immolation, with his two children and a colleague present at the scene.



The man was apparently protesting a fine of 5 billion rials (roughly $118,000 at official rate) that he received after his shop was sealed off by municipality staff.



The man succumbed to his burns at Motahhari hospital in Tehran early on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. (local time), Tasnim news agency reported.



The report added he had died after a cardiac arrest.



Self-immolation to protest hardship in Iran is not unprecedented. On January 7, during nationwide anti-ruling establishment protests, an Iranian man set himself on fire to protest his business being closed by municipal agents. Shocked bystanders put out the flames and took the victim to the nearest hospital.

