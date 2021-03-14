Servicemen allowed to run for president in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The servicemen can run for president in Iran's June 18 presidential election, Spokesman for Iran's Guardian Council Abbasali Kadkhodaei said in a press conference, Trend reports citing the IRNA.

According to Kadkhodaei, there is no ban on the servicemen running as a candidate in the presidential election in Iran. Of course, if a serviceman wins the election, he will no longer be a soldier.

He added that interference by the military or the armed forces in elections for political purposes is contrary to elections and is prohibited.

The spokesman noted that there is no ban on the candidacy of three heads of government (court, parliament and government) in the presidential election in Iran. However, the people responsible for direct control of elections must resign before registering if they want to run.

As reported, there are three powers in Iran – the court - the judiciary system, the parliament - the legislature and the government - the executive. The head of the government is the president, and if the heads of two other forces are in office, they can run for president.

"The number of ballot boxes will be increased by 15 percent due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Iran's presidential and municipal elections will be held on June 18, 2021. There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran.