Armenia creates problems for international community by its actions - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.24

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan has already liberated its territories (from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) despite obstacles previously created by Armenia, Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University Galina Niyazova told Trend.

Niyazova made the remark commenting on the issue of mining by the Armenian side of all the former occupied territories.

She noted that Azerbaijan possesses the necessary equipment for demining the territories. Besides, Turkey and Russia provide assistance in this issue.

"Hungary, Pakistan and the UN Mine Action Service UNMAS are also ready to help. All the foregoing is a vivid example of a situation when one non-short-sighted player in world politics, with its unwise actions and decisions, creates problems not only for the countries of the region but for the entire world community," said the expert.

According to her, it’s clear that the demining works will take a long time, but nevertheless, they are actively carried out.

"It’s important for the population of Azerbaijan to understand that the state is attracting enough resources to restore the de-occupied territories and now it’s necessary to give specialists the opportunity to do their work, and not risk the lives of both their own and family members, trying to get to the territories which are closed to civilians," added Niyazova stressing that the work must be done carefully and in such a case haste is unacceptable.