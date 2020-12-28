Armenian police forces detaining protesters gathered outside parliament building

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

On Dec. 28, the Armenian police forces began to detain the protesters gathered outside the parliament building in the center of Yerevan, Trend reports citing TASS.

An extraordinary session is currently taking place in the National Assembly of Armenia. A clash broke out between the protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and one of the members of the ruling party.

The police push the protesters away from the parliament building and detain the most active ones.