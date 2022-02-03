Azerbaijan, Armenia close to opening railway communications - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Armenia and Azerbaijan, mediated by Russia, are very close to starting construction and restoration of a railway [connecting main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, through Armenia], which means opening the communications in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at the governmental meeting, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

According to Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk and General Director of Russian Railways company Oleg Belozerov arrived in Yerevan on Feb. 2 on a working visit and met with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

“I want to stress that we are very close to fixing the first practical result of the tripartite working group on opening the communications," Pashinyan said.