Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 600 in Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5
By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:
In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by 11, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 604, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.
Reportedly, 4,887 people are being kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine and 500 are under observation in hospitals.
The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 240. Nine coronavirus patients died.
Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.
Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
