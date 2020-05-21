Georgia not to extend state of emergency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian government has decided not to extend the state of emergency and, accordingly, not to extend the curfew, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remark at a government meeting on May 21.

“We all understand very well that the challenges of this global pandemic are getting worse and harder, but at the same time, we all understand very well that we must slowly, but very carefully return the country to a normal pace of life," Gakharia said.

Today no one can say exactly what the post-COVID world will be like, and this further increases Georgian government's responsibility to its citizens, he noted.

"We all perfectly understand that our duty to return slowly, carefully and consciously, to our normal lives, both economically and socially, is extremely important; therefore, the government decided not to extend the state of emergency and not to extend the curfew”, said the prime minister.

