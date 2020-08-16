Out of new COVID-19 cases, source of infection into two cases is unknown

Out of the 15 new coronavirus cases revealed in Georgia, two are imported, two are linked to the village of Lenjeri, nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and the source of infection in two cases is unknown, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgia reported 15 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today, bringing the total number of infected people to 1336.

Currently, 7597 people remain under quarantine and 249 more – under medical observation.