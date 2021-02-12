Georgia reports 507 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.12
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 507 new cases of coronavirus, 660 recoveries and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 507 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 191 cases
Adjara - 19 cases
Imereti - 108 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 26 cases
Shida Kartli - 40 cases
Guria - 20 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 46 cases
Kakheti - 40 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 5 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases.
Some 4,619 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 24,359 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.
Georgia has had 264,158 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.
