Georgia reports 507 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 507 new cases of coronavirus, 660 recoveries and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 507 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 191 cases

Adjara - 19 cases

Imereti - 108 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 26 cases

Shida Kartli - 40 cases

Guria - 20 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 46 cases

Kakheti - 40 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 5 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases.

Some 4,619 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 24,359 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia has had 264,158 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356