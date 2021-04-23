Georgia reports 1,271 new cases of coronavirus for April 23
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,271 new cases of coronavirus, 729 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, 28,751 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 14,187 of the 28,751 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,564 were PCR tests.
The new 1,271 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 781 cases
Adjara - 98 cases
Imereti - 71 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 52 cases
Shida Kartli - 53 cases
Guria - 41 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 91 cases
Kakheti - 48 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 27 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 6 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases
Currently, 13,231 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
More than 4 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356