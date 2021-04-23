Georgia reports 1,271 new cases of coronavirus for April 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,271 new cases of coronavirus, 729 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 28,751 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 14,187 of the 28,751 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,564 were PCR tests.

The new 1,271 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 781 cases

Adjara - 98 cases

Imereti - 71 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 52 cases

Shida Kartli - 53 cases

Guria - 41 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 91 cases

Kakheti - 48 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 27 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 6 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases

Currently, 13,231 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

More than 4 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.

