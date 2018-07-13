At least 34 injured as train is derailed in Egypt

13 July 2018 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

At least 34 people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed south of Egypt’s capital Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement, Reuters reports.

Three carriages on a train headed to the southern province of Qena went off-track, Egypt’s state television reported. The health ministry said it has sent 25 ambulances to the scene.

Egyptians say successive governments have failed to enforce safety on the antiquated rail network.

