First international defense expo EDEX 2018 to kick off in Egypt

3 December 2018 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

The first international exhibition EDEX 2018 (Egypt Defense Expo) is opening in the Egyptian capital on Monday. The expo, which will run until December 5, is held in Cairo’s International Exhibition Center under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, TASS reports.

According to the event’s official website, "with over 1.3 million military personnel, as the largest military power in Africa and one of the leading forces worldwide, Egypt is the ideal setting for a large-scale event for the sector."

The inaugural EDEX "presents a brand new opportunity for exhibitors to showcase the latest technology, equipment and systems," the press release reads.

According to the organizers, a total of 373 Egyptian and foreign companies from 41 countries will take part in the event.

Major General Tareq Saad Zaghloul, Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces Armament Authority, said on Sunday that 13 large companies from Russia would be represented in Cairo. He recalled that the EDEX delegation had attended the Army 2018 forum held in Russia on August 21-26.

According to TASS sources, Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, the Russian Helicopters holding company and Uralvagonzavod, which are part of the Rostec corporation, and Almaz-Antey have confirmed their participation.

