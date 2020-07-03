Omani health minister calls for tightening anti-coronavirus measures

Omani Minister of Health Ahmed Al-Saidi on Thursday urged stricter implementation of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the first four months of the virus presence in the country, the number of cases was only 7,700, while in the last month alone, 27,000 cases were reported, Al-Saidi said at a video press conference organized by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the last week alone, we reported more than 9,000 cases, 43 deaths, 420 cases admitted in hospitals and 114 cases in the intensive care units," he added.

"It is high time now to increase the severity of punishment, tighten control, and announce the names of those who violate the decisions of the Supreme Committee," the minister added.

Minister of Transport Ahmad Al-Futaisi said the land and air borders would not be opened for travel, and that Omanis would not be allowed to go outside the Sultanate except for extreme necessity.

"Whoever enters the Sultanate, either Omanis or expatriates, will be subject to quarantine for a period of 14 days," he said.

Omani Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 1,361 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 42,555.

Meanwhile, 1,156 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 25,318. And the death toll rose to 188, after three more fatalities were reported.