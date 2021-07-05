Saudi Arabia approves security plan of 2021 Hajj

Saudi Arabia approved on Sunday the security plan for 2021 Hajj season that takes into account precautions against COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the plan issued by the Saudi interior ministry that aims to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals (2,666 U.S. dollars) will be imposed on anyone who attempts to enter the ritual sites without permission.

The ministry calls on all citizens and residents to obey the special regulations of this year's Hajj season.

Meanwhile, police officers will perform their duties on all routes leading to the Grand Mosque and holy sites.

Saudi Arabia announced last month that the 2021 Hajj season would be limited to domestic pilgrims only and allows a maximum of 60,000 individuals. It will be the second Hajj season with no foreign pilgrims in order to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.