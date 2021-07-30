Saudi-led coalition says foils Houthi attack on commercial ship
The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen foiled on Friday Houthi attempt to attack a Saudi commercial ship south of the Red Sea, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The foiled drone attack was part of the Houthi militia's "ongoing threat to navigation in the Red Sea," the coalition said.
The Houthis also target various Saudi cities, especially border areas with missiles and bomb-laden drones. Most of the attacks had been foiled before reaching their targets, it added.
Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition in Yemen against Houthis to support Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
