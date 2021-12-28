Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that 969 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya in the past week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In the period of December 19-25, 969 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said.

So far this year, a total of 32,425 illegal migrants have been rescued, while 573 died and 933 went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the Organization.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.