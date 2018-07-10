Tesla to open plant in Shanghai with annual capacity of 500,000 cars

10 July 2018 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Tesla Inc on Tuesday signed agreements with Shanghai authorities that will allow it to open a plant in the Chinese city with an annual capacity of 500,000 cars, Reuters with reference to the local media reported.

Under the agreements, Tesla will independently open a plant integrating research and development, manufacturing and sales functions, according to news website Knews, which is affiliated to state-owned Shanghai Media Group.

Tesla and Shanghai authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The signing was held at Shanghai’s Fairmont Peace Hotel but media attendance was limited, a Shanghai government official who declined to give his name told Reuters.

Tesla’s Chief Executive Elon Musk attended the signing, according to a Reuters witness. Bloomberg reported on Monday that Musk will visit Beijing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tesla has been in protracted negotiations to open its own factory in China to help bolster its position in the country’s fast-growing market for electric cars and to avoid high import tariffs.

The plant will be based in the Lingang area, close to Shanghai’s Yangshan port, and will count as the largest foreign manufacturing project in the Chinese financial center’s history, Knews said.

Chinese financial magazine Caijing, citing sources close to the project, said the plant’s exact location had not been decided and construction would start early next year.

Tesla hiked prices in China over the weekend to a level more than 70 percent higher than in the United States amid mounting trade frictions between Washington and Beijing that have seen several U.S. imports, including cars, become subjected to retaliatory tariffs of 25 percent.

Tesla boss Elon Musk had previously criticized China’s tough auto rules for foreign businesses, which would have required it to cede a 50 percent share in the factory. The company was keen to maintain control of its own plant and protect its technology.

But it registered a new electric car firm in Shanghai in May after China announced that it planned to scrap rules on capping foreign ownership of new-energy vehicle (NEV) ventures by 2022.

The agreements signed on Tuesday also include a memorandum of understanding between Tesla and the Shanghai municipal government, under which Shanghai agreed to support Tesla to set up a research and development innovation center.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China to finance construction of modeling & simulation center in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:43
How could US-China trade war affect oil market?
Oil&Gas 16:47
Tesla moves first to hike prices in China as trade war hits car makers
China 15:24
China raises tariff rates for some U.S. optical fiber products, from July 11
China 13:26
China's Xi pledges $20 billion in loans to revive Middle East
China 11:36
China expanding investments in Uzbek economy
Economy news 09:54
Latest
ICD, Uzbek Trustbank ink $7M financing agreement
Economy news 18:09
Turkey to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict - Erdogan
Turkey 18:01
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 10
Business 18:00
Fiat comments on possibility of returning to Iran (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:55
Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds
Economy news 17:52
Kazakh government to allocate loans for agriculture projects in small towns
Economy news 17:47
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 10
Business 17:46
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 10
Economy news 17:46
Trump calls Putin competitor before setting off on trip to Europe
US 17:43