Chinese tourist’s selfie creates a splash after blocked bridge collapses under the strain

17 August 2018 00:44 (UTC+04:00)

A footbridge in central China collapsed under the weight of numbers after a tourist taking a selfie caused a logjam, South China Morning Post reported.

Ten visitors to the Dongjianghu Scenic Area of Zixing city in Hunan fell into the water after the bridge gave way on Sunday, Zixing Xinwen reported.

Four tourists suffered slight injuries in the incident.

Local authorities are investigating the collapse and preliminary inquiries suggest that the collapse of the bridge was caused because the selfie taker was standing on the welding joint of the bridge, which was “thinner” than other parts, according to the report

The tourist was taking a selfie and was blocking the way of other tourists, and “the welding joint of the bridge collapsed due to sudden pressure”, the report continued.

Photos showed that the collapsed metal bridge took visitors to a scenic viewing platform.

