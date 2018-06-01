Spain receives 6.8 mln int'l visitors in April, down 4.4 pct

1 June 2018 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

Spain received a total of 6.8 million international visitors in April, which meant a 4.4 percent fall when compared to the same month in 2017, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Xinhua reported.

Spain received more than 1.4 million people from Britain, which represented 21.1 percent of the total. Their arrivals fell by 5.2 percent in April year-on-year, the INE said.

France and Germany were second and third with the largest number of international tourists. Almost 1.1 million visitors arrived from France in April (5.5 percent less than year ago) while a total of 914,849 tourists arrived from Germany, a 19.7 percent fall year-on-year.

Catalonia was the main destination for tourists in April, receiving 1.6 million, an 11-percent fall when compared with the same month a year ago. The region received 23.1 percent of the total number of international visitors.

Catalonia was followed by the archipelago of the Canary Islands, which was visited by 1.1 million people that accounted for 16.3 percent of the total. The third main destination in April was southern region of Andalusia, whose number of visitors reached 1 million and accounted for 15.4 percent of the total.

Azernews Newspaper
