Swedish police shoot man at Malmo central station after bomb threat

11 June 2019 01:29 (UTC+04:00)

Police on Monday shot and injured a man at the central station in Malmo in southern Sweden after witnesses said he made threats and claimed to be carrying explosives and firearms, law enforcement officials said, Trend reported citing Reuters.

The station in downtown Malmo, a major hub for regional rail traffic, was evacuated in the wake of the incident. There were no other injuries reported apart from the man fired upon - he was shot in the legs by a police officer.

“The background and reason for this was that the man exhibited threatening behavior. He carried two bags which he claimed contained firearms as well as explosives,” police official Per-Olof Soyseth told a news conference.

The man, whose identity had yet to be ascertained, was being treated in hospital while the bags he had been carrying were subjected to controlled explosions by a police bomb squad in the central station, police said.

The man was later placed under formal arrest on suspicion of making grave unlawful threats, a police statement said, adding that several different identity documents had been found in his belongings.

Soyseth said that while it remained unclear whether the bags had contained any dangerous items, officers at the scene had needed to respond to developments under the assumption that it could be an act of terrorism.

Malmo police said it was increasing its presence at public places across the seaside city of just over 300,000 people. Railway traffic to and from the station was suspended due to the investigation, the regional and national train operators said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Swedish MFA: New EU-Azerbaijan agreement to deepen bilateral relations (Exclusive)
Politics 21 May 17:21
Airline SAS cancels flights as pilot strike deadline nears
Europe 26 April 05:34
Race car drives into crowd in Sweden, injuring five –reports
Europe 13 April 20:28
Sweden steps up investment on climate, environment
Europe 9 April 02:44
Iran, Switzerland sign cooperation agreement
Economy 4 March 16:05
There is no need to create EU army - Swedish Defence Minister
Europe 15 February 23:58
Latest
Pompeo says tariff threat remains if Mexico fails on immigration commitments
US 02:13
At least 95 killed in central Mali village attack
Other News 00:50
Pentagon gets 8.8% discount in $34 billion F-35 jet deal
US 00:03
One dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of midtown Manhattan building
US 10 June 23:25
Chinese businessmen launch factory complex in rural Germany
China 10 June 22:57
Azerbaijan's transit revenues growing
Oil&Gas 10 June 22:26
India's vice president calls for revamping education system
Other News 10 June 22:12
Airstrikes kill 11 militants in E. Afghanistan
Other News 10 June 21:39
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 10 June 19:43