Netherlands reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) of the Netherlands has reported 15 new COVID-19-linked deaths since Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

RIVM said Wednesday that the total death toll rose to 5,871. The number of persons who tested positive grew by 190 to 45,768, while the number of those admitted to hospital increased by seven to 11,697.

Not all the reported hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours, because some patients are reported later. The RIVM also emphasized that the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated, since not all COVID-19 patients are tested.

"In the course of the coronavirus crisis, people in the Netherlands have become more concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones," the RIVM said on its website.

"The need for information of people has also changed in recent months. Confidence in the information provided by RIVM and the measures taken by the cabinet is high (78-85 percent). This is evident from the interim results of survey questionnaires conducted by Nivel, the Netherlands Institute for Healthcare Research, and RIVM," it said.