France's CPI increases by 4.8 pct yearly in April

France's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 4.8 percent in April on an annual basis, with a monthly increase of 0.4 percent, the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute attributed the CPI rise to the acceleration of service, food and manufactured goods prices.

The prices of transport services accelerated due to airfares and transport by road prices, said the institute.

The prices of meat, bread and cereals, milk, cheese, eggs, oils, fats and coffee increased during the month of April, the INSEE noted. Clothing and footwear prices increased as well.

In April, the rise in energy prices remained very sharp on yearly basis at 26.5 percent, but a little less than in March which stood at 29.2 percent. The prices of petroleum products slowed down due to the discount on fuel put in place at the beginning of April by the government for a period of four months. But the prices of electricity accelerated due to the influence of market prices, said the INSEE.

In March, France's CPI increased by 4.5 percent, reaching its highest since December 1985.