Elbit integrates drone into unmanned sea vessel

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. is extending the operational capabilities of the Seagull Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) beyond Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Mines Countermeasure (MCM). Trials conducted recently have integrated a mini-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) onboard the Seagull USV, further enhancing its intelligence gathering capabilities, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The shipborne mini-UAS is capable of point water recovery and a takeoff weight of up to 15 kilograms. The visual feed generated by the mini-UAS can be transmitted to the land based control unit of the Seagull USV and to the Combat Management System of additional vessels.

While the Seagull USV is a specially designed multi-role vessel for underwater warfare, the USV’s switchable payload suite includes electronic warfare and electro-optic/infra-red payloads to provide situational awareness and facilitate intelligence gathering. The integration of a tactical UAS onboard the USV further expands its capacity to generate intelligence enabling to utilize the USV for enhancing the situational awareness of any maritime force and for shore exploration.

The Seagull USV has been deployed in several exercises that were conducted with NATO maritime forces in the last few years, including in an MCM exercise alongside the HMS Ocean of the UK Royal Navy, and an ASW exercise that was conducted together with the Victoria and the HMS Duncan frigates of the Spanish Navy and the UK Royal Navy.