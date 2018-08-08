US State Secretary urges Ukrainian president to fulfill IMF requirements

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone call urged Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fulfil Kiev’s outstanding International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release, Sputnik reports.

"The Secretary welcomed Ukraine’s recent passage of anticorruption court legislation and the Law on National Security and urged Ukraine to fulfill the outstanding IMF requirements," Nauert said on Tuesday.

Pompeo also reaffirmed US support for Ukraine's sovereignty. Establishing an anti-corruption court has been one of the IMF’s main requirements to grant Ukraine another credit tranche.

The IMF four-year aid program under the Extended Fund Facility has allocated $17.5 billion for Ukraine. Ukraine has already received four tranches of credit and expects to receive the fifth one in December, but the fifth tranche was delivered because Kiev has failed to meet all IMF requirements.

