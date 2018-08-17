Slovakia sends convoy with humanitarian aids to Mosul

Slovakia has dispatched a convoy with humanitarian aids worth more than 212,000 euros (241,000 U.S. dollars) to Mosul, Iraq, Xinhua reported citing media .

According to Slovak Foreign Affairs State Secretary Lukas Parizek, Slovakia is thus striving to promptly react to the situation in the country where almost 2 million people are suffering from a lack of health care and other necessities.

"This kind of aid is the result of the Iraqi Government's needs addressed through the European system," said Parizek, adding that Slovakia provided not only humanitarian but also development aid to Iraq amounting to 1 million euros (1.14 million U.S. dollars) over the past couple of months.

Slovakia is sending to the devastated area health equipment, sleeping bags, towels, blankets, toys, footwear and clothing. Trucks should arrive at their final destination - the WHO warehouse in Erbil - in five days.

The long-term project has been carried out by Slovakia in cooperation with the World Health Organization, which is helping to restore the health-care system in Iraq and distribute health-care materials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news