Slovakia sends convoy with humanitarian aids to Mosul

17 August 2018 02:41 (UTC+04:00)

Slovakia has dispatched a convoy with humanitarian aids worth more than 212,000 euros (241,000 U.S. dollars) to Mosul, Iraq, Xinhua reported citing media .

According to Slovak Foreign Affairs State Secretary Lukas Parizek, Slovakia is thus striving to promptly react to the situation in the country where almost 2 million people are suffering from a lack of health care and other necessities.

"This kind of aid is the result of the Iraqi Government's needs addressed through the European system," said Parizek, adding that Slovakia provided not only humanitarian but also development aid to Iraq amounting to 1 million euros (1.14 million U.S. dollars) over the past couple of months.

Slovakia is sending to the devastated area health equipment, sleeping bags, towels, blankets, toys, footwear and clothing. Trucks should arrive at their final destination - the WHO warehouse in Erbil - in five days.

The long-term project has been carried out by Slovakia in cooperation with the World Health Organization, which is helping to restore the health-care system in Iraq and distribute health-care materials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraq bombs Islamic State 'operations room' in Syria: military
World 16 August 21:53
Iran-Iraq commercial co-op won't get hurt by US sanctions - Chamber of Commerce
Economy news 16 August 15:51
Iraq in talks with Iran to import more gas – official
Oil&Gas 13 August 11:42
Iran, Iraq trading in national currencies
Economy news 11 August 10:18
Iran, Iraq, Syria sign agreement to counter dust storms
Other News 8 August 00:37
Iraq removes ban on import of Iranian agro products
Business 7 August 21:54
Latest
US cannot see who its true friend is: Turkish FM
Turkey 03:29
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Peru due to bomb threat
Other News 02:06
F-16 escort Condor DE69 to emergency landing in Chania due to bomb threat
Europe 01:23
Chinese tourist’s selfie creates a splash after blocked bridge collapses under the strain
China 00:44
US unveils 'Iran action group' for post-nuke deal policy
Politics 00:03
Airstrikes kill 31 militants in S. Afghanistan
Other News 16 August 23:35
U.S. Secretary of State names special representative for Iran
Europe 16 August 23:26
5.0-magnitude quake jolts southern Italy
Europe 16 August 22:50
Chinese Xiamen airline boeing crash-lands at Manila Airport
China 16 August 22:21