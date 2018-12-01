Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has been registered Saturday in Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands, Sputnik reported citing the US Geological Survey.

The centre of the tremor was located 279 kilometres (173 miles) west of Saumlaki in the Tanimbar Islands, the USGS specified.

No preliminary data has been provided so far regarding casualties or property damage.

Indonesia frequently suffers from earthquakes. On September 28 this year, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake reportedly struck Sulawesi in central Indonesia. The quake was followed by tsunami waves which were more than six metres high. The natural disaster resulted in the destruction of more than 70,000 homes, and some estimates put the death toll at nearly 2,000.

