Iran's Zarif calls oil tanker incidents "suspicious", wants regional talks

13 June 2019 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said two oil tanker incidents in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday were “suspicious” and called for regional dialogue to avoid tensions, reports Trend referring to Reuters

Zarif tweeted that “reported attacks on Japan-related” oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman had taken place while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was meeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei “for extensive and friendly talks”.

“Suspicious doesn’t begin to describe what likely transpired this morning,” he tweeted. “Iran’s proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative.”

