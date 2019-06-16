Heatwave kills 29 people in northeastern Indian state of Bihar

16 June 2019 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

A heatwave has killed 29 people in three districts of the northeastern state of Bihar, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

At least 25 people died in the district of Aurangabad, three people in the district of Nawada, and one more in the district of Gaya, the newspaper Times of India reported. Some 30 more have reportedly been hospitalised in the district of Aurangabad.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has expressed condolences over the deaths and asked the districts’ authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent further victims.

Temperatures in Bihar have been in excess of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), which is some 5 degrees above normal. According to the Patna Meteorological Centre, the heatwave will continue in a number of Bihar's districts until Tuesday.

