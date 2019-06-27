Singapore to invest $30 million in 5G tests ahead of 2020 rollout

27 June 2019 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Singapore on Thursday launched a S$40 million ($29.5 million) initiative to test applications for 5G networks, the next generation of mobile communications, ahead of a planned rollout next year, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The project, unveiled by minister for communications and information S Iswaran, will test the network in areas such as port management, manufacturing and consumer applications as the city-state looks to be “a global front-runner in impactful 5G use cases”.

Singapore will pick a telecoms company to be the first to mass-market 5G networks by the end of the first quarter of next year, the first step in a broader rollout, Iswaran told journalists after the announcement.

Unlike the upgrades of cellular standards 2G in the early 1990s, 3G around the millennium and 4G in 2010, 5G standards will deliver not just faster phone and computer data but also help connect up cars, machines, cargo and crop equipment.

Chinese telecom firm Huawei Technologies is one firm vying for global deals to operate 5G networks. But the United States has asked countries to reject Huawei technology in the development of new mobile phone networks, arguing that it could be vulnerable to Chinese eavesdropping. Huawei denies its equipment is a security risk.

Singapore has not ruled out allowing telecoms companies to use Huawei technology in their new 5G systems.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Amazon launches new in-store pickup option with Rite Aid as first partner
Other News 11:23
South Koreans get 5G service in 'scariest place' on North Korea border
Other News 09:22
Singapore aims to create 10,000 tech jobs in three years
Other News 26 June 13:51
Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
Other News 26 June 10:03
Bike and Snake: Meet the robots that will keep Norway's gas flowing
Other News 25 June 17:58
BMW's hybrid cars to switch to electric only mode in polluted cities
Other News 25 June 13:51
Latest
Facebook remains most popular social network in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:45
New highway to be built in Turkey's east
Economy 12:44
Fitch Ratings talks OPEC production cuts
Oil&Gas 12:43
Number of Turkmen companies increases in Turkey
Economy 12:42
Number of registered IT companies grows in Turkey
ICT 12:24
Russia - main consumer of Uzbek textiles
Economy 12:24
Income from tourism increases in Georgia
Tourism 12:21
China opposes U.S. abuse of export control, urges cooperation
Other News 12:16
Azerbaijan must have mechanism to control work of travel agencies
Tourism 12:09