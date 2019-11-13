Bolivian Senator Anez takes office as interim president

13 November 2019 03:40 (UTC+04:00)

Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president of the South American country in Congress on Tuesday despite a lack of a quorum to appoint her in a legislative session boycotted by lawmakers from former president Evo Morales’ leftist party, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Morales landed in Mexico on Tuesday pledging to keep up his political “fight” after he and his vice president resigned two days earlier amid protests over the disputed Oct. 20 election.

