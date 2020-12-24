India's active COVID-19 caseload continues to decline

The ongoing trend of contraction of India’s total COVID-19 active cases continues and the active caseload of the country stands at 2, 83,849 on Thursday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to a press release by the Union Health Ministry, the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.80 per cent and a net decline of 5,391 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours.

“The daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases since nearly a month (27 days). In the last 24 hours, only 24,712 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 29,791 new recoveries were registered ensuring drop in the active caseload,” the release said.

India has recorded less than 30,000 daily new cases continuously since the last 11 days.

The State Health Department said that the total recoveries are nearing 97 lakhs (96, 93, 173) and the recovery rate has also increased to 95, 75 per cent.

79, 56 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

“Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 7,620 newly recovered cases. 4, 808 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 2, 153 in West Bengal,” it added.

76, 48 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6, 169. It is followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3, 913 and 1, 628 new cases, respectively. 312 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/ UTs account for 79.81 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (93). West Bengal and Kerala follow with 34 and 22 daily deaths, respectively.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. Less than 400 daily deaths have been registered for the last 12 days.