EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State, exchanges views on Covid, UNSC agenda

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

EAM warmly congratulated Secretary Blinken on his appointment and wished him success in his new responsibilities.

EAM and Secretary Blinken expressed their commitment to consolidate and expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership. They appreciated the robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, productive health-care collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages as its important pillars.

Recognising the challenges of a post-Covid world, they agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply. They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two ministers looked forward to remaining in close touch.