Russia-Japan strategic stability consultations to be held in Moscow in 2019

5 July 2018 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Next round of Russian-Japanese consultations on strategic stability will be held in Moscow in 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement upon results of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, which took place in Tokyo. Taking part in the consultations were also representatives of the two countries’ defense ministries, TASS reports.

"The sides discussed a wide range of issues of global and regional security, with an emphasis on ways to develop effective cooperation between Russia and Japan in resolving them," the ministry said, adding, "The sides agreed to continue joint efforts in this area and hold the next round of consultations in Moscow in 2019."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the interlocutors exchanged views "on arms control and WMD non-proliferation, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme, the situation in Syria, and dealing with new challenges and threats."

"The meeting was held in a constructive, businesslike atmosphere," the ministry said.

