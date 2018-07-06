Kremlin: Russia ready to protect its interest amid US-China trade disputes

Russia is ready to protect its interests amid trade disputes between the United States and China, which may affect certain sectors of the world economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

According to him, the trade tensions between Washington and Beijing will certainly have consequences for specific sectors of the world economy.

"Russia took and will take measures to protect its own interests, especially since such measures are envisaged by the rules and regulations of the WTO," Peskov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news